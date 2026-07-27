Storms Target NEO, Some Could Be Strong, Possibly Damaging

CLEVELAND — It's a warm, humid start to the week, and that extra moisture will help fuel storms later today.

A cluster of storms is expected to slide southeast out of Michigan and into Northeast Ohio this afternoon. The greatest risk for damaging wind looks to be west of I-71, but everyone has a chance to see strong storms before the day is over.

Highs will reach the upper 80s, with plenty of humidity adding fuel to the atmosphere.

Don't put the umbrella away after sunset, either. Another round of storms is possible overnight before the system finally begins to move out.

A few leftover showers or storms could linger Tuesday morning, but most of the day looks drier as cooler air starts to settle in.

The break from the heat will be noticeable. Highs drop into the 70s for a couple of days before the 80s make a comeback later this week.

DAILY FORECAST:

Monday: Scattered storms. Could be strong or severe. Hot and humid. | High: 89º

Tuesday: Morning rain/storm. Cooler, but still humid. | High: 77º

Wednesday: Drier and breezy. Below average. | High: 75º

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Touch warmer. | High: 80º

Friday: Partly cloudy. Seasonable. | High: 83º

Saturday: More clouds. Shower possible. | High: 85º

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