Storms usher in coldest air in 3 months

CLEVELAND — The Browns game looks great weather-wise! Most of the day will be dry, but clouds will be increasing throughout the day, and a stray shower is possible by Saturday evening, especially in our northern and western communities.

A few showers and storms may produce isolated downpours around midnight as a cold front slides through. The shower chance stays on Sunday with a few t-showers possible, especially south and east of Cleveland. This means there will be plenty of dry time this weekend.

Following the cold front, temperatures will fall quickly into early next week with lake effect rain showers on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the SIXTIES! That is the coldest weather since June 1st, the last time the highs did not reach the 60s.

DAILY FORECAST:

Saturday: Touch warmer. Plenty of dry time. Evening t-showers.| High: 82º

Sunday: A few t-showers.| High: 76º

Monday: A taste of fall. Lake effect rain showers are possible.| High: 69º

Tuesday: Even cooler. Lake effect rain showers are still possible.| High: 67º

Wednesday: Bright but still cool. | High: 70º

