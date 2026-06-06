Stormy Saturday ahead of Sensational Sunday

CLEVELAND — It hasn't rained in Cleveland from May 25th through Friday, but that streak has ended today. Our streak without measurable rain ended at 11 days, the longest since February. Storms will be back again Saturday afternoon, and they could become strong or severe.

It will not be a washout by any means, but showers and downpours are expected in the morning, with additional scattered storms developing during the afternoon and evening.

The potential for damaging storms is from about 3 pm until 10 pm, but the strength will depend on how long the morning round of rain and downpours linger, and how much heat builds midday. We'll have to keep an eye on it for timing and intensity. For now, make sure you have a backup plan for any outdoor activities on Saturday. Always remember when "thunder roars, get indoors!'

It will also be very warm & humid on Saturday. After storms fade Saturday evening, Sunday will be reminiscent of the last two weeks with slightly cooler temperatures and dry weather returning.

As we head into next week, the summer-like and stormy pattern will hang around! It will be hot with temperatures in the 80s and perhaps even into the low 90s with noticeable humidity. That will make it feel hotter and stickier! Plus, daily storm chances are also on the 7-Day forecast.

DAILY FORECAST:

Saturday: Hot, very humid. Morning downpours. Strong (damaging) PM storms, 3 to 9 p.m. | High: 86º

Sunday: Drying out with increasing sunshine. Still humid.| High: 78º

Monday: Mostly sunny. Muggy. Isolated PM storm S&W.| High: 85º

Tuesday: Scattered storms. Warm and sticky.| High: 89º

Wednesday: Storms Possible. Warm and sticky.| High: 88º

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