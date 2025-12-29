Strong winds dropping temps and fueling heavy snow for parts of Northeast Ohio

High Wind Warning in effect until 10pm Monday

Wind Advisories in effect until 1am Tuesday

Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 1pm Tuesday

Winter is BACK!

Temps have dropped from the lower 60s into the 20s. And they're staying there all day. Wind chills are in the single digits. All day.

It's all about the wind. It's bringing the cold and fueling the snow. Gusts to 50mph likely until tonight.

The snow arriving as light snow this morning before intensifying early afternoon. Winds shifting out of the northwest and over Lake Erie will spark the heavier snow. Snowfall rates of up to 1" per hour are possible where the heaviest snow bands set up.

The good news is that with this much wind, it's almost TOO MUCH wind for squalls to persist long. This setup leads to more unorganized bursts of heavy snow.

Either way, be safe, stay alert and check back often for updates.

DAILY FORECAST:

Monday: Cold & WINDY with widespread blowing/drifting snow. | High: 29º

Tuesday: Gusty, cold with lake effect snow. | High: 26º

New Year's Eve: Cold with scattered snow. | High: 29º

New Year's Day: Cold to start 2026. Lake effect snow possible. | High: 24º

Friday: Snow possible. | High: 27º

