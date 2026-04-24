Summer feel for Friday with late-day storms

CLEVELAND — The summer feel is back in full force for our Friday. (Editor's note: That was a fun, frolicking sentence with lots of alliteration, haha). With the warmth and some humidity, there will be a few thunderstorms to track later into the afternoon & evening.

Highs are expected to be on either side of 80 degrees this afternoon. The humidity will climb into this afternoon, making it feel a bit more humid. With those factors, and plenty of sun early, there will be a much better chance for rain and storms for the entire News 5 viewing area. Have the umbrellas handy, especially for Friday night plans.

We cannot rule out a couple of hit-or-miss daytime storms on Friday along the lake breeze boundary in the snowbelt areas on the east side. The much better chance for an area-wide round of rain holds off until after sunset. Storms will move into western Ohio and will spread areawide from west to east between 6 and 9 p.m.. There is a chance for a few strong or severe storms in our western communities, with the main threat being damaging straight-line winds. The storms will weaken as they continue moving east, so just expect gusty downpours passing through in Cleveland.

The rain should clear out pretty early on Saturday, before dawn, and most of the weekend looks dry, but cooler. Highs will likely happen early on Saturday, in the 60s around midnight. Once the cold front slides through, temperatures will struggle on Saturday, especially if you live farther north. Some communities may get stuck in the 40s closer to the lake! It will be milder for longer inland. Temperatures should increase a touch on Sunday.

Another chance for storms returns early next week. Current timing brings storms in late Monday into early Tuesday.

DAILY FORECAST:

Friday: Very warm & windy with storms by sunset. | High: 80º

Saturday: Showers early with falling temps. | High: 60º—> into low 50s and 40s

Sunday: Partly cloudy and dry. | High: 59º

Monday: Scattered storms return late. Warming up. | High: 75º

Tuesday: Few showers. Cooler again. | High: 69º

Wednesday: Partly sunny and cooler. | High: 60º

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