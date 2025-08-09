Summer heat and humidity this weekend

CLEVELAND — A classic summer weekend is underway with warm and humid mornings and hot afternoons. Temperatures will soar into the upper 80s on Saturday and the low 90s on Sunday. It will feel even hotter because of the rising humidity.

Heat indices, or how it will feel to the skin, will be in the lower 90s Saturday afternoon and closer to 95 or greater by Monday and Tuesday. Make sure to take proper precautions when outside for a stretch longer than 15 minutes, including wearing sunscreen. The max UV index will be an 8, burn times are as little as 15-20 minutes.

Aside from a rogue pop-up shower, 99 percent of the area will be dry this weekend. Umbrellas can stay on vacation for now. With the rising heat and humidity, that extra moisture will increase storm chances starting Tuesday.

The highest rain chance will be on Wednesday. Lingering storm chances are possible through the end of the week. With increasing storm chances, highs will dip a couple of degrees next week, but it will still be warm in the mid-80s and very humid.

Today: Hot and more humid. | High: 89º

Sunday: Hot Hot Hot. | High: 90º

Monday: Hottest day. Humid. | High: 91º

Tuesday: Hot and humid, storm chance late | High: 90º

Wednesday: More scattered storms possible. | High: 85º

Thursday: A bit cooler with a chance of showers/storms. | High: 84º

