Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Summer heat & humidity coming to town for the 4th of July holiday weekend

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
Weather - sunrise Jeep
Posted at 5:58 AM, Jul 02, 2024

CLEVELAND — The heat is back! We're back in the 80s today with highs near 90º Wednesday. The humidity comes back on Wednesday, and the storms follow right after.

That heat, plus the increasing humidity, will fuel storms Wednesday afternoon/evening. Some could be strong, with damage possible. The front that sparks Wednesday's storms will stall out just south of us Thursday. That should keep the bulk of the storms south Thursday, but not all of them. We'll watch the radar for your Independence Day cookouts and fireworks displays. Waves of storms continue into Friday.

What To Expect:

  • Heat returning today
  • Storms returning Wednesday
  • Looking GREAT for the 4th

Daily Breakdown:

Tuesday: South winds return and bring big-time heat back. Spotty shower late.| High: 88º

Wednesday: Hot & humid with scattered strong storms.| High: 92º

4th of July: Very humid with a few storms around. Storms could be strong.| High: 83º

Friday: Scattered thunderstorms. Storms could be strong. | High: 82º

Saturday: Slim shower chance. Seasonable. | High: 82º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple
Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018