Summer heat returns with isolated showers

CLEVELAND — After a fall-like start to the weekend, summery weather will be making a grand return across all of Northeast Ohio. We will see a warming trend each day for the next few days. So say goodbye to the 40s and 50s from this morning and hello to the 90s.

Power of 5 Regions highlight: West Region

As the warm weather returns, it will arrive a bit sooner to our west region, thanks to its location and topography. Sunday's highs could get close to 90 versus other areas of Ohio.

Regional Weather

Looking ahead

Warmer temps and more humidity return by the end of the weekend. We jump from the 50s Saturday morning to a seasonable afternoon in the low 80s. We jump another 5 degrees by Sunday, and ANOTHER 5 by Monday! Temperatures are expected to climb to 90 degrees for the start of September! A true heat wave is possible on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

Rain chances are pretty limited over the next few days. A couple of isolated showers are possible on Sunday, but they look light and mostly near the lake, not inland. Isolated chances for rain and random rumbles continue on Monday and Tuesday. It appears the heat wave ends by the end of the work week, with increased storm chances by Wednesday night and into Thursday. We will keep you posted on exact timing in the coming days.

5-Day Forecast

Saturday: Mostly sunny. | High: 81º

Sunday: Sun, cloud mix, warmer & mostly dry. | High: 85º

Monday: Partly sunny. Hot and humid. Feels like mid-90s. | High: 90º

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Hot and humid. Isolated PM storm. Feels like mid-90s. | High: 91º

Learn the lingo: The Power of 5 Weather Team wants to get you your forecast closer to home. We have broken NEO into 5 separate and distinct regions. Find your region to get your hyper-local forecast!



Cleveland Metro Region: Cuyahoga County. This region includes cities such as Cleveland, Parma, Westlake, Berea, Strongsville, Independence, Solon, Beachwood, and Euclid. Snowbelt Region: Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula Counties. This includes cities such as Mentor, Geneva, Ashtabula, Bainbridge, Chardon, Burton, and Orwell. Akron-Canton Region: Summit, Stark, and Portage Counties. This region includes cities such as Akron, Canton, Hudson, Ravenna, Mantua, Alliance, and Canal Fulton. West Region: Lorain, Medina, Erie, Huron, Richland, and Ashland Counties. This region includes cities such as Lorain, Wellington, Medina, Lodi, Ashland, Mansfield, Willard, and Sandusky. South Region: Wayne, Holmes, Tuscarawas, Carroll Counties. This region includes Wooster, Millersburg, New Philadelphia, Strasburg, Mineral City, Carrollton, and Newcomerstown

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter