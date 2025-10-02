Summer heat taking over this October

CLEVELAND — Happy October! It is officially layer season! You wake up to crisp and sometimes chilly temperatures, but then you're sweating by the afternoon!

That's the story today. We're in the 40s early with a QUICK rebound. Most spots are pushing near 80º this afternoon.

We keep it hot into the weekend, too! I'm looking at lower 80s Friday to early next week. When rain returns...

DAILY FORECAST:

Thursday: Partly sunny & warmer. | High: 79º

Friday: More sunshine and warm. | High: 81º

Saturday: Bright & hot (for October) | High: 82º

Sunday: Super sunny & hot. | High: 82º

Sunday: Still dry & hot. | High: 83º

Monday: More clouds but still HOT. | High: 83º

