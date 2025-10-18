Summer heat to windswept storms this weekend

CLEVELAND — What a difference a day can make, weather-wise! It was a frosty Friday morning with low temperatures in the 30s. This morning, lows only dipped down to the 50s, a nearly 20-degree jump in 24 hours.

We can thank our wild weekend storm system for that. A few showers passed through between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m., especially east of I-77, associated with a warm front. After those showers, most of the day will be dry, warm, and breezy. Highs could touch 80 degrees in many areas, especially Cleveland and points west. Winds will be out of the south at 10 to 20 mph with increasing gusts by Saturday night as a cold front approaches.

That heat is all fuel for thunderstorms. Plan for more significant rain and potentially strong storms in the area for the second half of the weekend. A few storms are possible Saturday evening/night in western Ohio, but most of our viewing area will stay dry until Sunday.

As of Saturday morning, the heaviest rain is likely to roll through with a few rumbles around midday, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. from west to east. This is a bit earlier than modeled the last few days, and would help us avoid a worst-case scenario with severe storms and lightning for the Browns game. While there is a chance for a strong or severe storm, widespread wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph should be expected starting Sunday morning and continuing into the night.

DAILY FORECAST:

Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Stray PM storm west. Record: 84 (1950). | High: 80º

Sunday: Windswept rain likely. Storms are possible, mainly midday. Windy. | High: 73º

Monday: Early shower chance. Cooler again and still breezy. | High: 59º

Tuesday: Isolated shower chance. Seasonable. | High: 63º

Wednesday: Shower chance. Cooler again. | High: 55º

