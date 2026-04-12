Summer in April!

CLEVELAND — Happy weekend! While it will be a dry weekend for most, the bigger weather story is the tale of two seasons, temperature-wise.

After a chilly Saturday, the warmth is surging back on Sunday. A few locations could even crest at 80 degrees by 5 p.m., with upper 70s for most.

The warmth is expected for several days next week, which means it is our first sustained warmth of 2026. But — with the warmth comes the return of daily storm chances. Although each day has a chance for sporadic storms, it does not look like a washout every single day. The best chance for heavier rain is Monday morning and Tuesday night.

We will be watching for any stronger storms next week as well.

DAILY FORECAST:

Sunday: Warmer again. Partly cloudy. Isolated T-showers.| High: 79°

Monday: Morning rain. Afternoon storms.| High: 75°

Tuesday: PM storms possible. Humid.| High: 82°

Wednesday: Chance of storms. Humid.| High: 81°

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