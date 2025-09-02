Summer is back! Briefly... Rain and MUCH cooler air coming back late week

CLEVELAND — Temperatures will be around par for the first time in a week plus for many across NEO, as highs will top off around 80 on Tuesday and Wednesday. Skies will see more clouds, but sunshine will be had through Wednesday.

Rain chances will begin to arrive late Wednesday and will become more numerous on Thursday, as a cold front moves through the region. A few storms will be possible on Thursday as well. Temperatures will be much cooler with the clouds and rain. Highs will only warm into the mid to upper 60s on Thursday.

Rain chances will return for this weekend, along with more below-average conditions.

DAILY FORECAST:

Tuesday: Touch warmer. More sunshine. | High: 80º

Wednesday: Warm. Storms late. | High: 82º

Thursday: Showers and Storms. Much cooler. | High: 65º

Friday: Mostly dry. More clouds. | High: 74º

Saturday: Rain chances return. Cooler. | High: 67º

Sunday: Rain possible. Cool. | High: 64º

