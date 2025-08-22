Summer is Back! For now...

CLEVELAND — Goodbye clouds! Hello sun!

Clouds eroded quickly this last night as high pressure sank south across the Great Lakes. It's a much calmer, clearer and cooler start to the day... Expect 50s with an INCREDIBLE-looking sunrise!

There will be a lot more sun, allowing for warmer temperatures to start the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s on Friday afternoon, and we will remain dry throughout the day and into Friday evening.

Saturday will be even warmer with mid-80s returning, and a few more clouds. The forecast for the Browns Game looks great! Most of the day will be dry, but a stray shower is possible by Saturday night. The shower chance creeps up a bit on Sunday with a few t-showers possible as a powerhouse cold front rolls through NEO. Temperatures will fall quickly into early next week with lake effect rain showers on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the SIXTIES!

DAILY FORECAST:

Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer. | High: 79º

Saturday: Touch warmer. Plenty of dry time. Evening t-showers.| High: 84º

Sunday: A few t-showers.| High: 75º

Monday: A taste of fall. Lake effect rain showers are possible.| High: 69º

Tuesday: Even cooler. Lake effect rain showers are still possible.| High: 67º

Wednesday: Bright but still cool. | High: 70º

