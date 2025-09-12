Summer-like feel returns with a brief weekend rain chance

CLEVELAND — Rinse and repeat for our Friday, with a cool and clear start giving way to a sunny and warm afternoon. Have the jackets out the door, but then don't forget them later on as highs reach the 70s and 80s again. Highs will be a degree or two warmer than yesterday. It was 75 in Cleveland, likely near 77 this afternoon.

It will be mostly clear overnight once again, with lows in the 50s for most of NEO. Saturday starts sunny but there will be a lot more clouds into the afternoon. A storm approaches from the north Saturday evening as it weakens. A scattered shower or two is possible, especially for northern and western communities. It will not be a weekend washout.

Sunday morning will start on the cloudier side but the sunshine returns through the day. Highs rebound closer to 80 degrees, and the warming trend continues into next week. Highs likely reach the 80s most of next week, even along the lake, with some mid- and upper-80s inland Tuesday and Wednesday.

Aside from Saturday's rain chance, which some will be dry all weekend, there is no rain on the horizon for the next seven days. The worsening drought situation will continue with no significant changes on that front. For more on the drought's impact and forecast, check Katie's update out here: https://www.news5cleveland.com/weather/weather-news/how-will-the-worsening-drought-affect-fall-foliage

DAILY FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny. 80-82 degrees inland. | High: 76º

Saturday: Partly sunny and a touch warmer. Isolated showers are possible in the evening.| High: 78º

Sunday: Clouds to sun. Isolated shower chance pre-dawn. | High: 80º

Monday: Dry again, warmer. | High: 81º

Tuesday: Bright & warm. | High: 83º

