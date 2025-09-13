Summer-like weekend with brief rain chance

CLEVELAND — If you have noticed more clouds today, that is not a mistake. A storm over the upper Midwest is diving to the south today and will clip Northeast Ohio with a passing shower or two this afternoon and early evening.

Best chance for the quick shower will be between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. and any individual shower should not last more than 20 or 30 minutes. The extra clouds will stop the slow temperature climb of the last several days, so highs today will be similar to Friday's upper 70s along the lakefront and lower 80s inland.

Clouds will clear overnight and it'll be mostly sunny again come Sunday morning. The sun and light north breeze into the afternoon will once again stop highs along the lake from reaching 80 degrees, but more low 80s are likely inland.

Aside from Saturday's rain chance, which some will remain dry all weekend, there is no rain on the horizon for the next seven days. The worsening drought situation will continue with no significant changes on that front. For more on the drought's impact and forecast, check Katie's update out here: https://www.news5cleveland.com/weather/weather-news/how-will-the-worsening-drought-affect-fall-foliage

DAILY FORECAST:

Today: Partly sunny with isolated afternoon showers.| High: 78º

Sunday: Seasonable. Partly to mostly sunny. | High: 79º

Monday: Mostly sunny & warmer. | High: 81º

Tuesday: Bright & very warm. | High: 82º

