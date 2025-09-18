Summer rolling on with more sun and more heat

CLEVELAND — Temperatures will once again warm into the 80s on Thursday for most of NEO. Some of our southern communities will be in the upper 80s, flirting with 90 degrees! By Friday, a weak and dry cold front will move through. This will drop temperatures by a few degrees on Friday, especially in Cleveland, with highs expected to be in the mid-70s, but it will still be warmer inland.

It has been 13 days with NO measurable rain at Cleveland's Hopkins Airport and will continue through Friday. This is one of the driest starts to September in years. Since September 1st...



CLE has only picked up 0.23 inches of rain

Akron has only picked up a tenth of an inch

And Mansfield has only received 0.03 inches

The good news is that rain chances will begin to slowly return for the first time in weeks by late Saturday into Sunday. There will be plenty of dry time this weekend; in fact, most will not see any rain, but it is the start of a pattern change with more unsettled weather and nearly daily rain chances next week! The best chance for rain looks to fall on Monday and early Tuesday, but we will keep you posted on specific details in the days to come.

DAILY FORECAST:

Thursday: Mostly sunny & warm. Warmer inland | High: 80º

Friday: A few more clouds. Cooler lakeside.| High: 74º

Saturday: Partly sunny. Warm. | High: 79º

Sunday: There's a chance for a few showers! Warm.| High: 82º

Monday: Better shot of showers! Touch cooler.| High: 79º

Tuesday: Few showers. Mostly cloudy.| High: 78º

