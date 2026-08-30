Summer spoiler with some rain showers before a possible heat wave

CLEVELAND — After a fall-like start to the weekend, summery weather will be making a grand return across all of Northeast Ohio. We will see a warming trend each day for the next few days. So say goodbye to the 40s and 50s and hello to the 90s.

Power of 5 Regions highlight: Snowbelt Region

With the warmer weather comes a warm front strong enough to trigger at least a few light rain showers midday and again this evening. Its location will be over the lake, so the snowbelt, being closest to the lake, has the highest chance of showers compared to other regions in NEO. Again, it's only 20 percent and only for a few hours, but good to have a heads-up for your outdoor plans.

Regional Weather

Looking ahead

It's warmer again on Sunday with mid-80's, and temps jump by another 5 degrees Monday, approaching 90. Temperatures are expected to stay near or above 90 degrees for the start of September, one of our hottest stretches all year. A true heat wave is possible on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, especially in the west region where the hottest temperatures are expected.

Rain chances are pretty limited over the next few days. A couple of isolated showers are possible on Sunday, but they look light and mostly near the lake, not inland. Isolated chances for rain and random rumbles continue on Monday and Tuesday. It appears the heat wave ends by the end of the work week, with increased storm chances by Wednesday night and into Thursday. We will keep you posted on exact timing in the coming days.

5-Day Forecast

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, a few rain showers (mainly near the lake). | High: 85º

Monday: Partly sunny. Hot and humid. Feels like mid-90s. | High: 90º

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. Isolated PM storm. Feels like mid-90s. | High: 91º

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. Storms should wait til after sunset. | High: 92º

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Showers and t-storms likely. | High: 83º

Learn the lingo: The Power of 5 Weather Team wants to get you your forecast closer to home. We have broken NEO into 5 separate and distinct regions. Find your region to get your hyper-local forecast!



Cleveland Metro Region: Cuyahoga County. This region includes cities such as Cleveland, Parma, Westlake, Berea, Strongsville, Independence, Solon, Beachwood, and Euclid. Snowbelt Region: Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula Counties. This includes cities such as Mentor, Geneva, Ashtabula, Bainbridge, Chardon, Burton, and Orwell. Akron-Canton Region: Summit, Stark, and Portage Counties. This region includes cities such as Akron, Canton, Hudson, Ravenna, Mantua, Alliance, and Canal Fulton. West Region: Lorain, Medina, Erie, Huron, Richland, and Ashland Counties. This region includes cities such as Lorain, Wellington, Medina, Lodi, Ashland, Mansfield, Willard, and Sandusky. South Region: Wayne, Holmes, Tuscarawas, Carroll Counties. This region includes Wooster, Millersburg, New Philadelphia, Strasburg, Mineral City, Carrollton, and Newcomerstown

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