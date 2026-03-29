Summer surge next week, but will it last to Opening Day?

CLEVELAND — Buckle up, as this temperature roller coaster may be the bumpiest one of the year so far.

Today (Sunday) will be the most tranquil or 'normal' weather day. Expect a mix of sun and clouds, with clouds winning out late. Highs will rise into the 50s and approach 60, especially south and west. The afternoon clouds are the leading edge of a warm front that slows down and stalls on Monday. That means an opportunity for light rain, mist, or drizzle starting this evening and lasting through Monday night. As the warm front finally moves out late Monday, there could be a brief burst of rain or downpours between sunset and midnight.

The warmer air and more humidity on Tuesday will bring a chance at 80 degrees, but also a chance for strong storms Tuesday night. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the northern half of the viewing area under a tier 1 of 5 risk for severe storms Tuesday night. The later at night the storms arrive, the less fuel they'll have and not be as severe. We'll keep you updated.

Those storms Tuesday night are part of a strong cold front that will bring much colder air on Wednesday. Temperatures at 5 p.m. Tuesday will be near 80. 5 p.m. Wednesday? Near freezing!

It is too soon to nail the Guards' Opening Day forecast for Friday. A lot of moving pieces in the atmosphere, with that cold front which could come back as a stationary front and reverse the chill. IT is just too low confidence. Once we have important updates, we'll share them, so make sure to check back!

DAILY FORECAST:

Sunday: Milder again. More clouds. | High: 60º

Monday: Warmer again. Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower possible. | High: 67º

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. Storms are likely at night. | High: 80º

Wednesday: Temperatures drop early with more rain and possible snow to finish. | High: 50s (6 a.m.) —> 30s (3 p.m.)

Thursday: Another chance of showers. Seasonable temperatures. | High: 53°

Friday: Morning Rain Chance. Warmer. | High: 62°

Saturday: Rain returns. Warmer. | High: 70°

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