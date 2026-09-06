Sun-filled rest of Labor Day holiday weekend

CLEVELAND — The holiday weekend forecast keeps getting better! After a few midday pop-ups yesterday, there is only a 10-percent chance of rain. So, Sunday will see mostly dry conditions, but we cannot rule out an isolated lake-effect shower, mainly along the shoreline. Temperatures will once again be a couple of degrees below average, with highs in the mid 70s Sunday afternoon. Humidity will be much more comfortable, as dew points fall back into the 50s, which is well within the 'comfortable' range. The temperatures will fall even more tonight, so open the windows, for most.

Power of 5 Regions highlight: West Region

For a second straight night, many will be able to open the windows for great sleeping weather. If you live right at the lake, it won't feel as refreshing. Within our Power of 5 regions, expect variance depending on the type of weather conditions. Lows in the southern part of our West Region and South Region could get down to around 50 tonight, versus upper 60s for the islands.

Regional Weather

Looking Ahead:

Dry conditions will continue for all of Northeast Ohio through at least Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures will continue to climb through this stretch, returning to the 80s on Tuesday and feeling like 90 degrees on Wednesday.

Shower and storm chances will return by late Wednesday and continue on Thursday. Cooler, September-like air will move in again by the end of the week, with highs in the lower 70s by Friday.

5-Day Forecast (+1)

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Stray lake shower. Low humidity.| High: 75º

Labor Day: Mostly dry & mild. Mostly sunny. | High: 78º

Tuesday: Warmer with Humidity Building. | High: 83º

Wednesday: Hot and humid. Chance of storms late. | High: 88º

Thursday: Cooler. Few showers, especially south. | High: 77º

Friday: Cool. Partly cloudy. | High: 73º

Learn the lingo: The Power of 5 Weather Team wants to get you your forecast closer to home. We have broken NEO into 5 separate and distinct regions. Find your region to get your hyper-local forecast!



Cleveland Metro Region: Cuyahoga County. This region includes cities such as Cleveland, Parma, Westlake, Berea, Strongsville, Independence, Solon, Beachwood, and Euclid. Snowbelt Region: Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula Counties. This includes cities such as Mentor, Geneva, Ashtabula, Bainbridge, Chardon, Burton, and Orwell. Akron-Canton Region: Summit, Stark, and Portage Counties. This region includes cities such as Akron, Canton, Hudson, Ravenna, Mantua, Alliance, and Canal Fulton. West Region: Lorain, Medina, Erie, Huron, Richland, and Ashland Counties. This region includes cities such as Lorain, Wellington, Medina, Lodi, Ashland, Mansfield, Willard, and Sandusky. South Region: Wayne, Holmes, Tuscarawas, Carroll Counties. This region includes Wooster, Millersburg, New Philadelphia, Strasburg, Mineral City, Carrollton, and Newcomerstown

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