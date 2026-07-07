Sun returning today, big heat returns tomorrow

CLEVELAND — Our weather is taking a much-needed turn for the better today. After rounds of heavy rain and flooding concerns on Monday, the atmosphere is drying out, and the flood threat has come to an end.

We are waking up to patches of morning fog, especially where rain-soaked ground and light winds allow visibility to drop for a few hours after sunrise. Make sure you're getting out the door a few minutes early for the AM drive.

Once the fog fades, we'll call it partly sunny the rest of the day. Temps jump from near 70 degrees this morning to around 80 this afternoon. Humidity is still elevated but nothing compared to last week!

The warming trend continues Wednesday with more sunshine and afternoon highs reaching the middle 80s. Dry weather is expected to dominate, making it the pick of the week for outdoor plans.

The dry stretch won't last forever. A few showers trying to move back into NEO Thursday, but the better chance for scattered rainfall arrives Friday as our next weather system approaches the Great Lakes.

DAILY FORECAST:

Tuesday: AM fog, then partly cloudy with a stray t-shower. | High: 80º

Wednesday: Brighter and hotter. | High: 86º

Thursday: Few PM t-storms. Hot & humid. | High: 87º

Friday: Scattered storms. Warm & muggy. | High: 82º

Saturday: A few lingering t-showers. | High: 80º

Sunday: Partly cloudy & warm. | High: 81º

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