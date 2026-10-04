Sun-sational Sunday but first frost looms for some

CLEVELAND —

Two-for-two forecast this weekend

After a rainy Friday with falling temperatures, Saturday was comfortably cool with lots of sun. While the Guards may not have won, the weather is a winning forecast and will continue into next week.

Temps did fall back into the 40s for much of NEO overnight, but they will rebound to the upper 60s to near 70 for the afternoon. Lots of sunshine will continue, too. There will be a couple of exceptions to the sunshine, but it depends on what region you're in.

Power of 5 Regional Highlight: Snowbelt

While everyone across Northeast Ohio will have ample sunshine today, a front will sneak by just to our north across Ontario and Lake Erie midday. That will drop some clouds and even showers across the lake, which means the snowbelt region, the region most geographically north, will see some ominous clouds around noon. Don't fret, though! The rain will stay just to the north.

Regional Weather

Frost potential for some early week:

The weekend looks and feels much more like October. Just like the baseball saying 'fall classic,' it will be classic fall weather. Make sure the fall jackets stick around because the cooler pattern sticks around through the first half of next week. We also remain dry for days to come.

With the lingering chill, we may even see our first frost away from the lakeshore by Tuesday morning!

5-Day Forecast:

Sunday: Mostly sunny, comfortable. | High: 69º

Monday: Cold front passes with some clouds. Cooler. | High: 59º

Tuesday: First frost of season inland. Sunny and cool. | High: 60º

Wednesday: Bounce-back temps. Partly sunny. | High: 71º

Thursday: Partly sunny. Storm stays north. | High: 70º

Learn the lingo: The Power of 5 Weather Team wants to get you your forecast closer to home. We have broken NEO into 5 separate and distinct regions. Find your region to get your hyper-local forecast!



Cleveland Metro Region: Cuyahoga County. This region includes cities such as Cleveland, Parma, Westlake, Berea, Strongsville, Independence, Solon, Beachwood, and Euclid. Snowbelt Region: Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula Counties. This includes cities such as Mentor, Geneva, Ashtabula, Bainbridge, Chardon, Burton, and Orwell. Akron-Canton Region: Summit, Stark, and Portage Counties. This region includes cities such as Akron, Canton, Hudson, Ravenna, Mantua, Alliance, and Canal Fulton. West Region: Lorain, Medina, Erie, Huron, Richland, and Ashland Counties. This region includes cities such as Lorain, Wellington, Medina, Lodi, Ashland, Mansfield, Willard, and Sandusky. South Region: Wayne, Holmes, Tuscarawas, Carroll Counties. This region includes Wooster, Millersburg, New Philadelphia, Strasburg, Mineral City, Carrollton, and Newcomerstown

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