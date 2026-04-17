Sun taking over today, rain taking over Saturday, the chill taking over Sunday

CLEVELAND — After a foggy morning, it is a fully dry day on Friday... And that is the pick of the week! It will be much drier, calmer, and a touch cooler, especially farther north. That lake breeze may actually keep areas along the lakeshore in the 50s this afternoon, meanwhile, Akron could hit the lower 70s!

Enjoy the dry weather while it lasts!

MORE storms are likely into Saturday. And if you've been following along, the timing has shifted a bit.

Saturday is a BUSY day in Cleveland. Cavs, Guards, and Supermotocross... all downtown.

Unfortunately, this time of year is TOUGH to squeeze out a totally dry weekend. Looks like rain arrives Saturday BEFORE noon. We'll be tracking waves of rain, heavy at times, through the afternoon and into the evening.

This does limit the threat for damage butit doesn't eliminate it. Flooding is the big concern but I can't rule out isolated damage from wind gusts or large hail. We'll be watching all day!

Those storms will be ahead of a cold front that will usher in much colder temperatures by Saturday evening. I'm talking 40s shortly after sunset and we hold those 40s the restof the weekend.

We'll even be looking for a couple flurries Sunday evening/night!

DAILY FORECAST:

Friday: Morning fog, afternoon sun. | High: 65º

Saturday: Wet & windy early followed by heavier PM rain and MUCH cooler temps | High: 72º

Sunday: Staying chilly with light rain/mix late. | High: 45º

Monday: Cold with light rain/snow flakes. | High: 41º

Tuesday: More seasonable. | High: 62º

Wednesday: Light rain possible. | High: 65º

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