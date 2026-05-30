Sunny Saturday....but will be chilly & breezy

CLEVELAND — We're in the midst of a comfortable stretch of dry weather. We're not looking at rain in the forecast until the end of NEXT week. That means your spring, outdoor plans will go off without a hitch. It will be looking and feeling incredible with low humidity, dry days, and even clouds will be sparse!

There is one caveat: it will be chilly and breezy on Saturday!

A cold front lacking any rain will slide through tonight and into Saturday. While this front will not bring any rain (or even a ton of clouds), it will live up to its name and drop our temperatures by 5 to 10 degrees from Friday to Saturday. Temps will struggle on Saturday with highs only in the 60s. Mid and upper 60s will be possible away from the lake, but low 60s to even upper 50s will be possible for lakeside communities.

Speaking of Lake Erie, it will be dangerous on Saturday. The cold front will also kick up our winds. NE winds 10-20 mph and gusts to 25 mph are expected. This will result in choppy water and a high risk for rip currents.

Conditions will improve on Sunday. Less wind, a bit milder, tons of dry time still!

For all my summer and heat lovers, the hot and humid days will come! For now, enjoy the cool mornings and comfortable afternoons and save on the a/c bill! Temperatures will gradually warm by mid to late next week, as rain chances return by Friday or Saturday.

DAILY FORECAST:

Friday Night: Mostly clear, cool, and winds increase.| Low: 52º

Saturday: More clouds. Unseasonably cool.| High: 64º

Sunday: Sun & clouds. Bit milder.| High: 72º

Monday: Still dry and comfortable.| High: 71º

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter