Sunny & seasonable today... More heat & humidity heading our way

CLEVELAND — High pressure will remain in control for a few more days. High and dry with plenty of sun and only a few clouds for the rest of the work week. It has been a cool start to June, but temperatures will be jumping a couple of degrees each day, along with more noticeable humidity. Plan for mid 70s on Wednesday, low-80s on Thursday, and mid-80s by Friday!

As temperatures increase, so do the rain chances. Dry weather will stick around through Friday, but rain and storm chances return this weekend for the first time since LAST week.

Have big weekend plans?! Plan on rain. An early look at the weekend brings storms in by the mid to late afternoon on Saturday. While the best chance for lingering and lighter showers on Sunday will be during the first half of the day. Then much of next week is looking very dry again!

DAILY FORECAST:

Wednesday: Sunny and seasonable.| High: 77º

Thursday: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer.| High: 83º

Friday: Warmer & humid. Still dry!| High: 85º

Saturday: Warm, humid with scattered storms.| High: 82º

Sunday: Few storms. Muggy.| High: 75º

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