Sunny & Seasonal Sunday

CLEVELAND — After a cold and even frosty start to your Sunday, temperatures will bounce back to close to seasonal norms this afternoon. Highs will top off in the mid to upper 50s for most. Skies will feature plenty of sunshine.

Dress warmly for the Browns Game, especially if you are headed out the door in the morning. It will be a bright game with 5-10 mph winds.

Warmer weather returns to begin the new work week, with temperatures climbing into the 70s by next Tuesday. Right now, we expect rain on Halloween with mild temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s until a cold front swings through on Thursday. Plan for temps in the 50s for trick or treating.

What To Expect:



Cold & frosty start

More sunshine Sunday

Big warm-up for start of work week

Plan for rain on Halloween

Daily Breakdown:

Sunday: Cool temps but sunny. | High: 58º

Monday: Partly cloudy. Warmer. | High: 66º

Tuesday: Warming up, stays dry. | High: 76º

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Very warm for Late October. | High: 77º

Halloween: Rain showers. Cooler. | High: 71º

Friday: More clouds. Drying out. Cooler to begin November. | High: 55º

Saturday: Partly sunny. Warmer. | High: 61º

