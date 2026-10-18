Sunny Sunday with warming trend underway

CLEVELAND —

Frosty start Sunday, rapid recovery

It was a very cold start Sunday across Northeast Ohio, with a Freeze Warning expiring at 9 a.m. as temperatures rise above the freezing mark. Areas like Akron and Mansfield saw their first freeze with actual lows at exactly 32 degrees. It got down to 36 degrees, the first frost of the season in Cleveland. Here's a look at some more lows:

WEWS

It is a rapid recovery into the afternoon, with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s, with a fully sunny sky. Consider yourself unlucky if you see more than a cloud or two all day. Overall, it will be a great day for Browns Football and Guardians Baseball in Downtown Cleveland! Cold again tonight but nobody will see a repeat freeze. Some patchy frost likely inland, mainly in our South region.

Power of 5 Regions highlight: Cleveland Metro Region

After a cold start Sunday morning, the sun will bring comfortable fall weather for Game 5 of the ALCS. Whether you're heading to the game or to a watch party, grab the jackets!

Regional Weather

Browns Sunday forecast:

For the 1 p.m. Browns game, you'll want the jacket for the walk into the stadium, but at least we'll have plenty of sunshine. Sunglasses will be much more useful than the rain gear by Sunday. Temperatures will be right around 60 degrees by the end of the afternoon for the 5 PM first pitch of game 5 of the ALCS, so grab the jackets if you're heading down to root on the Guardians, as cool temperatures will be the only issue for those heading to the ballpark.

A familiar forecast for the workweek

After all the ups and downs this weekend, next week looks refreshingly boring, weather-wise. Lots of sun, comfortably warm, and a dry feel. Highs will fluctuate between 65 and 68 degrees all week. Phew, us meteorologists can breathe a sigh of relief until we inevitably start tracking more unsettled weather and lake effect snow in just a few weeks time.

5-Day Forecast:

Sunday: AM Widespread frost. Mostly sunny and cool. | High: 61º

Monday: Mostly sunny and seasonable. | High: 64º

Tuesday: Incredible, bright & seasonable. | High: 67º

Wednesday: Incredible, bright & seasonable. | High: 65º

Thursday: Incredible, bright & seasonable. | High: 67º

Learn the lingo: The Power of 5 Weather Team wants to get you your forecast closer to home. We have broken NEO into 5 separate and distinct regions. Find your region to get your hyper-local forecast!



Cleveland Metro Region: Cuyahoga County. This region includes cities such as Cleveland, Parma, Westlake, Berea, Strongsville, Independence, Solon, Beachwood, and Euclid. Snowbelt Region: Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula Counties. This includes cities such as Mentor, Geneva, Ashtabula, Bainbridge, Chardon, Burton, and Orwell. Akron-Canton Region: Summit, Stark, and Portage Counties. This region includes cities such as Akron, Canton, Hudson, Ravenna, Mantua, Alliance, and Canal Fulton. West Region: Lorain, Medina, Erie, Huron, Richland, and Ashland Counties. This region includes cities such as Lorain, Wellington, Medina, Lodi, Ashland, Mansfield, Willard, and Sandusky. South Region: Wayne, Holmes, Tuscarawas, Carroll Counties. This region includes Wooster, Millersburg, New Philadelphia, Strasburg, Mineral City, Carrollton, and Newcomerstown

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