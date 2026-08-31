Super steamy between rounds of rain

CLEVELAND — It's a bit of a mixed bag to start the week.

A few light showers are possible this morning, but much of the midday hours stay dry with mostly cloudy skies. Temps climb into the mid-80s this afternoon.

Don't put the umbrella too far away, though. A few showers pop up later today, and some spots will be wet again for the evening commute.

Rain chances increase again tonight and linger into early Tuesday morning. Tuesday morning's rain could be heavier with more thunder/lightning.

After that, the heat builds.

Tuesday pushes close to 90°, and we're into the low 90s Wednesday with only isolated showers and storms around. The pattern turns more active later in the week with better rain chances Thursday and Friday.

The good news? A cooler air mass looks set to arrive for the holiday weekend.

Power of 5 Regions highlight: West, South, & Akron-Canton Regions

The best shot at rain this morning is across the West & South Regions. We'll include the Akron-Canton Region also. These showers should stay light, but we'll still have to run the wipers from time to time. We'll dry out after the morning commute before temps soar!

5-Day Forecast

Monday: Showery. Mostly cloudy. Humid | High: 84º

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. Isolated PM storm. Feels like mid-90s. | High: 90º

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. Storms should wait til after sunset. | High: 92º

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Showers and t-storms likely. | High: 86º

Friday: Scattered t-storms, still steamy. | High: 80º

Learn the lingo: The Power of 5 Weather Team wants to get you your forecast closer to home. We have broken NEO into 5 separate and distinct regions. Find your region to get your hyper-local forecast!



Cleveland Metro Region: Cuyahoga County. This region includes cities such as Cleveland, Parma, Westlake, Berea, Strongsville, Independence, Solon, Beachwood, and Euclid. Snowbelt Region: Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula Counties. This includes cities such as Mentor, Geneva, Ashtabula, Bainbridge, Chardon, Burton, and Orwell. Akron-Canton Region: Summit, Stark, and Portage Counties. This region includes cities such as Akron, Canton, Hudson, Ravenna, Mantua, Alliance, and Canal Fulton. West Region: Lorain, Medina, Erie, Huron, Richland, and Ashland Counties. This region includes cities such as Lorain, Wellington, Medina, Lodi, Ashland, Mansfield, Willard, and Sandusky. South Region: Wayne, Holmes, Tuscarawas, Carroll Counties. This region includes Wooster, Millersburg, New Philadelphia, Strasburg, Mineral City, Carrollton, and Newcomerstown

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