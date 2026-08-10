Super steamy, fueling rounds of thunderstorms

CLEVELAND —

Stormy Pattern Sticks Around Through Midweek

Scattered storms this morning will move in from the west and should push out of the area around midday. Once those storms wrap up, many of us get a few hours of dry weather before the atmosphere reloads for another round late this afternoon and evening.

The greatest threat for damaging storms looks to be across the South Region and Akron-Canton Region, but nobody is completely off the hook. Any region could see a strong storm develop later today.

This is a difficult forecast pattern to pin down. A stalled front is sitting nearby, and several waves of energy will ride along it through today, Tuesday, and possibly Wednesday. That means we'll be watching for multiple rounds of storms, some of which could turn strong with heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning.

Power of 5 Region Spotlight: South Region

The South Region will likely have the largest impacts today and again Tuesday. Severe weather is possible, but the bigger concern is where all the rain will be going. It's a process. A slow one too. Flooding is a big potential with repeated rounds of heavy rain. Remember, never drive through flooded roads. Turn around, don't drown!

Regional Weather

5-Day Forecast

Monday: Morning downpours, afternoon storms, severe possible. | High: 84º

Tuesday: Waves of storms. | High: 80º

Wednesday: A few showers. | High: 79º

Thursday: Isolated rain. | High: 81º

Friday: Storms possible. | High: 78º

Learn the lingo: The Power of 5 Weather Team wants to get you your forecast closer to home. We have broken NEO into 5 separate and distinct regions. Find your region to get your hyper-local forecast!



Cleveland Metro Region: Cuyahoga County. This region includes cities such as Cleveland, Parma, Westlake, Berea, Strongsville, Independence, Solon, Beachwood and Euclid. Snowbelt Region: Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula Counties. This includes cities such as Mentor, Geneva, Ashtabula, Bainbridge, Chardon, Burton and Orwell. Akron-Canton Region: Summit, Stark and Portage Counties. This region includes cities such as Akron, Canton, Hudson, Ravenna, Mantua, Alliance, and Canal Fulton. West Region: Lorain, Medina, Erie, Huron, Richland and Ashland Counties. This region includes cities such as Lorain, Wellington, Medina, Lodi, Ashland, Mansfield, Willard, and Sandusky. South Region: Wayne, Holmes, Tuscarawas, Carroll Counties. This region includes Wooster, Millersburg, New Philadelphia, Strasburg, Mineral City, Carrollton, and Newcomerstown

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