Super sunny but temps are slow to recover

CLEVELAND — Frigid! Temps early Friday dipped to the coldest we've seen since the middle of last February. Not quite record lows, but we're close!

Plan on a TON of sun. We're rebounding slowly, though, because of the snow cover. That sun is melting the snow rather than warming our temps.

We'll make it closer to 32º Saturday, but we won't be nearly as sunny. We're actually dodging snow showers. We'll have a few slushy snow accumulations of a trace to 2" if you're north of Akron.

DAILY FORECAST:

Friday: Frigid start and staying cold. | High: 28º

Saturday: Cold & breezy with a few snow showers. | High: 33º

Sunday: Snow showers possible for the Browns game. | High: 32º

Monday: Cold and drier. | High: 28º

Tuesday: Few snow showers. Still cold. | High: 34º

Wednesday: Scattered rain/snow mix. | High: 39º

Thursday: Colder. Few snow showers. | High: 33º

