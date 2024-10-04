Super warm this weekend but not 100% dry

CLEVELAND — Cool nights and mild days...that's the warm side of Fall weather we're in for the weekend! Highs will be in the 70s today and Saturday with overnight lows in the 50s. Sunday, we're flirting with 80º! However, the cooler side of fall isn't far away. We're tapping into a much cooler pattern starting on Monday. That cool air rushes in on the heels of strong storms on Sunday afternoon and evening. The best chance for any storms will be in our southern and eastern communities. The rest of the weekend looks dry.

We received an update on the ongoing drought Thursday morning, and there have been notable improvements. However, following the chance for storms on Sunday, much of the area looks very dry for days, perhaps weeks. It could be mid to late October until our next best chance for rain.

What To Expect:



Warm Friday with stray sprinkles

Dry & warm Saturday for Guardians Baseball

Strong storms possible late Sunday

MUCH cooler next week

Trend for October looking dry

Daily Breakdown:

Friday: More clouds, sprinkles possible, still mild | High: 75º

Saturday: Sun and clouds, nice | High: 72º

Sunday: Storms returning late, some could be strong. | High: 79º

Monday: Drying out. Chilly. | High: 63º

Tuesday: Below average but dry | High: 63º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter