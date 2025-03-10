Take that, Groundhog! An early taste of spring this week!

CLEVELAND — You can ditch the winter coats this week. The temperatures will be well above average for the entire week ahead!

A real taste of Spring will dominate the upcoming week. High temperatures will climb into the 60s on Monday &, perhaps, on Tuesday. Temperatures take a small dip on Wednesday, with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. A system moves through, but it looks moisture-deprived, so the chance of rain remains low even on Wednesday as the front passes through.

The warmth returns by Thursday, with temperatures back into the lower 60s. By week's end, we could reach the 70s! Best of all, rain chances this week are limited, so expect some warmer, dry days.

The next best chance for rain and storms holds off until this weekend. Much of Friday will be dry, but scattered rain and storms are expected by Saturday and early on Sunday. We will be monitoring the potential for stronger storms this weekend

DAILY FORECAST:

Monday: Sunny & Milder.| High: 62º

Tuesday: Cloud/sun Mix. Even warmer. Windy.| High: 58º

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Small PM rain chance.| High: 51º

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Mild!| High: 62º

Friday: More clouds. Small rain chance. Warm!| High: 70º

Saturday: Scattered thunderstorms. Warm!| High: 68º

