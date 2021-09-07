TEMPLATE-- Cranking Up The Heat Today and Windy, Storms Tonight

CLEVELAND — It's feeling like summer still after Labor Day. Temps soaring QUICKLY into the mid-upper 80s after a crisp start. Then we are stuck in the 70s the rest of the week. That's all after tonight's cold front. Plan on thunderstorms closer to midnight.
They should be fading overnight as they roll in. Still can't rule out some downpours and gusty winds along with occasional lightning. The best shot for strong storms will be early Wednesday as the front starts to push east and out of Ohio. Plan on a better chance of downpours and strong winds during the Wednesday morning drive. Those storms slide out by midday with cooler, more comfortable air settling in after.
Mornings in the 50s and afternoons in the 70s are coming for the rest of the work week!
DETAILED FORECAST
Tuesday: Sunny & hot with gusts to 35mph. Storms likely tonight. | High: 85º
Wednesday: Storms likely early., drying out by early afternoon. | High: 77º
Thursday: Partly sunny with a few showers. | High: 72º
Friday: Mostly sunny & pleasant.| High: 74º
Saturday: Mostly sunny and mild. | High: 79º
Sunday: Partly cloudy with slim shot at rain late.| High: 80º
