TEMPLATE-- Cranking Up The Heat Today and Windy, Storms Tonight

CLEVELAND — It's feeling like summer still after Labor Day. Temps soaring QUICKLY into the mid-upper 80s after a crisp start. Then we are stuck in the 70s the rest of the week. That's all after tonight's cold front. Plan on thunderstorms closer to midnight.

They should be fading overnight as they roll in. Still can't rule out some downpours and gusty winds along with occasional lightning. The best shot for strong storms will be early Wednesday as the front starts to push east and out of Ohio. Plan on a better chance of downpours and strong winds during the Wednesday morning drive. Those storms slide out by midday with cooler, more comfortable air settling in after.

Mornings in the 50s and afternoons in the 70s are coming for the rest of the work week!

Here comes the heat, 80s likely today

Bright & breezy today

Storms likely overnight into Wednesday

Cooler/calmer the rest of the week

DETAILED FORECAST

Tuesday: Sunny & hot with gusts to 35mph. Storms likely tonight. | High: 85º

Wednesday: Storms likely early., drying out by early afternoon. | High: 77º

Thursday: Partly sunny with a few showers. | High: 72º

Friday: Mostly sunny & pleasant.| High: 74º

Saturday: Mostly sunny and mild. | High: 79º

Sunday: Partly cloudy with slim shot at rain late.| High: 80º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: