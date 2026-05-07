Temps are stuck WAY below the norm despite today's sun

CLEVELAND — Grab the jacket as you head out this morning and keep it handy... we're stuck in the 50s for highs.

That's AFTER a chilly start to the day. Frosty in spots.

Low-lying areas, inland off the lake, MAY see some patchy frost again tonight.

A couple of showers cannot be ruled out on Thursday evening (especially in our eastern communities). Highs will remain in the mid 50s.

We'll be back to near 60º on Friday, but it's not totally dry. More rain and thunder Friday through the weekend. These waves of rain will keep us a bit below the norm through Mother's Day Weekend.

DAILY FORECAST:

Thursday: Slim chance for a shower. Still chilly | High: 54º

Friday: A few showers are possible in the morning & again at night. Not as chilly. | High: 59º

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Showers possible, especially early. Warmer. | High: 67º

Sunday: A few showers, MUCH cooler. | High: 52º

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