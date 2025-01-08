Temps diving even more ahead of another weekend shot at snow

CLEVELAND — Grab your warmest coat! Relentless arctic air has settled across Northern Ohio. We will see below normal temperatures through this weekend and beyond.

A few lake effect snow showers rolling into our Wednesday. Plan on another inch or so where the bands set up. Thankfully with winds are lighter so the impact isn't quite as widespread as Tuesday.

Again, I don't expect much in the way of accumulation but the impact while it's snowing will be higher. Some of the coldest air of Winter will be dropping in. Highs will only be in the lower 20s through the afternoon.

We could see a few flurries lingering Thursday morning. Otherwise, some sunshine will mixin with clouds as highs climb into the lower and middle 20s for the day.

Our next widespread snow comes with another Southeastern US winter storm. We'll be on the northern fringe of the system again. Look for steady light to moderate snow Friday night through Saturday morning., Right now, i don't expect much more than 1 to 3 inches of accumulation for this event here. Still some slick spots through Friday night and Saturday.

DAILY FORECAST:

Wednesday: Lake effect snow. | High: 22º

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. | High: 24º

Friday: Snow returns late. | High: 27º

Saturday: Scattered AM snow showers. | High: 29º

Sunday: Isolated snow. | High: 31º

