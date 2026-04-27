Temps soaring today but don't lose the layers... May is starting CHILLY

CLEVELAND — Today's the day. Get outside and enjoy the sun, the warmth, the dry time.

Clouds rolling in today will lead to rain this evening west of CLE. Storms roll in overnight for all of us. These will be with a decaying line of stronger storms. Plan on heavy rain and gusty winds with the strongest bursts. Most of us get rain with the heaviest west of I-77.

A few lingering t-showers likely through midday Tuesday, followed by a drying trend... and cooling trend! Temps should be cooling for the afternoon.

We'll go from 70s this afternoon to 60s tomorrow and 50s after that... yes, 40s likely for highs as we wrap up the week!

DAILY FORECAST:

Monday: Warming up and breezy! Storms holding off until evening/overnight. | High: 75º

Tuesday: Few t-showers early, calmer, cooler after. | High: 67º

Wednesday: Cool & wet. | High: 57º

Thursday: Isolated shower. More clouds and cooler. | High: 53º

Friday: Few showers. Chilly. | High: 49º

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Cool. | High: 49º

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