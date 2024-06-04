Watch Now
Temps SOARING today, fueling storms tomorrow

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
Posted at 5:08 AM, Jun 04, 2024

CLEVELAND — More of a south wind Tuesday will keep that cool air a bit closer to the lake. That means temps are SOARING across Ohio. Highs will range from 85 to 90 degrees. Yikes... Hydrate early and often. It'll be humid, too. Heat index readings in the lower 90s.

We get a break from the heat and humidity AFTER our Wednesday storms. We'll watch the storms midweek for any damage threat. Timing will be important in determining how much fuel they'll have.

What To Expect:

  • Big time heat Tuesday
  • Storms likely Wednesday
  • Much cooler late week

Daily Breakdown:

Tuesday: Filtered sun with summer heat cranking. | High: 89°

Wednesday: Super humid with scattered thunderstorms. | High: 82°

Thursday: Few light rain showers. Cooler. | High: 74°

Friday: Few light rain showers with even cooler temps. | High: 67°

Saturday: Cloudy and cool with isolated light rain. | High: 68º

Sunday: Cloudy again as cool air settles in. | High: 69º

