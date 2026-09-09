Temps SOARING while fueling strong storms

CLEVELAND — Summer heat is making another push across Northeast Ohio today.

Temps will climb into the upper 80s this afternoon, but it will feel more like the lower 90s thanks to high humidity. A gusty southwest wind will also develop with occasional wind gusts up to 25 mph.

Most of the day will be dry, but conditions will become increasingly favorable for strong to possibly damaging storms later this afternoon and evening.

Any storm that develops could produce torrential downpours, frequent lightning, hail, and damaging wind gusts. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. While not everyone will see severe weather, it's a good idea to stay weather-aware heading into the evening and have a way to receive warnings.

The threat will gradually diminish overnight as storms move east.

By Thursday, cooler air settles in behind the front. Expect highs mainly in the 70s with periods of rain, especially across southern sections of Northeast Ohio.

Power of 5 Regions Highlight: West Region

The West Region will be one of the hottest spots in Northeast Ohio today and will likely be the first area to see storms arrive late this afternoon.

Cities from Sandusky and Norwalk to Fremont and Bellevue will see temps pushing the upper 80s, with heat index values reaching the lower 90s.

Because the West Region sits closest to the approaching cold front, storms may arrive here sooner than the rest of the viewing area. Residents should keep an eye on the sky late this afternoon and be prepared for rapidly changing weather conditions.

Damaging wind gusts, large hail, heavy rain, and intense lightning will be the primary concerns as storms move through.

Regional Weather

5-Day Forecast

Wednesday: Warmer and humid with strong afternoon thunderstorms. | High: 88º

Thursday: Cooler. Few showers, especially south. | High: 76º

Friday: Comfortable. Partly cloudy. | High: 75º

Saturday: Slim shot of shower. Warmer. | High: 83º

Sunday: Isolated t'shower. Warm. | High: 81º

Learn the lingo: The Power of 5 Weather Team wants to get you your forecast closer to home. We have broken NEO into 5 separate and distinct regions. Find your region to get your hyper-local forecast!



Cleveland Metro Region: Cuyahoga County. This region includes cities such as Cleveland, Parma, Westlake, Berea, Strongsville, Independence, Solon, Beachwood, and Euclid. Snowbelt Region: Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula Counties. This includes cities such as Mentor, Geneva, Ashtabula, Bainbridge, Chardon, Burton, and Orwell. Akron-Canton Region: Summit, Stark, and Portage Counties. This region includes cities such as Akron, Canton, Hudson, Ravenna, Mantua, Alliance, and Canal Fulton. West Region: Lorain, Medina, Erie, Huron, Richland, and Ashland Counties. This region includes cities such as Lorain, Wellington, Medina, Lodi, Ashland, Mansfield, Willard, and Sandusky. South Region: Wayne, Holmes, Tuscarawas, Carroll Counties. This region includes Wooster, Millersburg, New Philadelphia, Strasburg, Mineral City, Carrollton, and Newcomerstown

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