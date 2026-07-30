Terrific Thursday forecast; storms return this weekend

CLEVELAND — Wednesday was nearly perfect. The wind was a bit strong, making it feel a bit cool. Some will say Thursday will be perfect. The weather will cooperate in all facets, from the sky conditions to the humidity and everything in between.

Expect plenty of scintillating sun, less wind (only 15 mph gusts near the lake), no rain, low humidity, and warmer temperatures around 80 degrees or just above it.

Summer warmth starts to build back in by Friday and the weekend. Highs will likely be in the upper 80s Friday, and humidity will start to climb as well. More clouds also move in by Friday afternoon, but we are staying dry until the weekend.

As of Wednesday night, it looks like rain chances will increase throughout Saturday afternoon and continue into Sunday morning. The best chance for rain will be Saturday night into Sunday morning. Exact ETA is still a little bit up in the air, but if you have evening plans on Saturday, be aware rain will be en route.

Power of 5 Region Spotlight: West Region

Since the wind is coming from off the lake one last time tonight, it will help keep nighttime temps warmer near the lakefront. The temperature drops nearly 10 degrees away from the lake breeze south of the turnpike.

WEWS

DAILY FORECAST:

Thursday: 11 out of 10 weather day. Scintillating sun. Low humidity. Warmer. | High: 82º

Friday: Partly cloudy. Seasonable. | High: 87º

Saturday: More clouds. T'storm chances late. | High: 83º

Sunday: Scattered t'storms. Humid. | High: 79°

Monday: Shower possible. Mostly cloudy. | High: 83º

Tuesday: Touch warmer. T'storm chance. | High: 85º

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