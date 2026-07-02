Testing more extreme heat records again today

CLEVELAND — Broke a record yesterday. 97º was the high in Cleveland. Haven't seen that on a July 1st, and we haven't seen temps that high on any day since 2012.

We'll do it again today. And within a degree or so again on Friday.

Temps are in the middle 90s, heat index readings in the triple digits.

Dangerous for young kids, the elderly, and pets. Make sure we're all taking breaks, staying cool, and finding ways to keep our loved ones cool.

We'll bring back a shot at thunder Friday, but only a slim shot. Plan on an isolated t-shower Friday afternoon. Even more storms are heading our way this weekend.

Your Fourth of July forecast is Hot.. Humid... And unsettled! Plan on a few thunderstorms.

DAILY FORECAST:

Thursday: Hazy, hot & humid with heat indices in the 100s. |High: 97º, feels like 100-110º

Friday: Still Hot. Isolated storms. |High: 94º, feels like 100º-105º

4th of July: Few storms, still hot & humid. | High: 90º, feels like 95º-100º

Sunday: A few storms. | High: 86º

Monday: A few storms. | High: 84º

Tuesday: Isolated thunder but still more seasonable. | High: 84º

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