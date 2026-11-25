CLEVELAND —

If you’re traveling for Thanksgiving, today is the day to get on the road.

We have a really nice travel window across Northeast Ohio with sunshine and highs in the upper 40s. Roads will be dry and the weather won’t give you much trouble whether you’re driving across town or getting a jump on a longer Thanksgiving trip.

Clouds start filling in later today, and once they do, we’re heading into a much different stretch of weather.

Thanksgiving turns wet and windy

Clouds take over tonight, then rain spreads into Northeast Ohio Thursday morning.

The rain moves from south to north, reaching our South Region before 9 a.m. and getting to the lakeshore closer to 9 or 10 a.m.

It starts fairly light, but we're SOAKED by midday. Thanksgiving afternoon will be wet and windy.

Rain picks up through the afternoon as the wind gets stronger. Gusts around 40 mph are likely, making it a pretty unpleasant afternoon to spend much time outside.

Rain will also come down hard enough at times to create problems on the roads. Localized totals around 2 inches are possible, which would be enough for ponding and some localized flooding.

If you’re driving from one Thanksgiving dinner to another, plan for slower travel during the afternoon. Heavier rain will knock down visibility and water can collect quickly on the roads. Slow down, leave a little extra room and never drive through a flooded road.

I don't think the Macy's balloons will fly

There’s another interesting part of this storm playing out hundreds of miles away.

Strong winds will hit New York City during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, putting the famous balloons in jeopardy.

Parade rules don’t allow the giant balloons to fly when sustained winds exceed 23 mph or gusts exceed 34 mph. The official decision comes Thanksgiving morning, but based on the forecast, I think it’s likely the balloons won’t fly this year.

The parade itself is still moving forward. The question is whether those giant balloons will be able to safely make the trip through Manhattan.

Back here at home, wind becomes a bigger issue Thursday afternoon with gusts around 40 mph.

Frying a turkey? You may want a Plan B

The wind and rain aren't just inconvenient if Thanksgiving dinner takes you outside.

This will be a tough day to fry a turkey.

Rain and hot cooking oil are a bad combination, while strong gusts make an open flame even harder to control. Most importantly, don't move the fryer into the garage, onto a covered porch or closer to the house just to get out of the rain.

If you're committed to frying the turkey, keep the fryer outside and well away from the house and anything that can catch fire. But with rain and gusts around 40 mph during the afternoon, having a backup cooking plan is a very good idea.

Smoking the turkey won't be easy either.

Wind and colder, wet weather will pull heat away from the smoker and make it tougher to maintain a steady cooking temp. You'll probably burn through more fuel, and the turkey may take longer than you're used to. Give yourself extra time and keep checking both the smoker temp and the internal temp of the turkey.

Black Friday stays damp

The heaviest rain leaves with Thanksgiving, but we won't completely dry out Friday.

Lighter rain and showers remain possible for Black Friday. If you're heading out early to shop, grab the rain jacket and expect wet roads.

It won't be nearly as nasty as Thanksgiving afternoon, but the gloomy, damp weather sticks around.

Watching the Browns Sunday Night Football Forecast Closely

Saturday gives us a break before our attention turns to another round of rain Sunday.

And this one has some pretty interesting timing.

The Browns are home for Sunday Night Football for the first time since 2019, and right now this next system looks capable of bringing rain into Northeast Ohio Sunday and Sunday night.

We're still several days away, so the exact timing needs to be fine-tuned. But if you're tailgating downtown or heading to the game, I'd start thinking about the poncho now.

It could be a wet return for Sunday Night Football in Cleveland.

5-Day Forecast:

Wednesday: Partly sunny and dry. | High: 48º

Thanksgiving Day: Wet & windy with big impacts. | High: 44º

Black Friday: Mix early followed by scat'd light rain. | High: 42º

Saturday: Much drier but chilly. | High: 44º

Sunday: Few showers and chilly. | High: 49º

Quick Winter Reminders

Check your tire pressure: Sudden temperature drops cause tire pressure to dip, which often triggers that pesky dashboard warning light on cold mornings. Toss a brush in the trunk: Even though roads will stay wet rather than icy today, overnight lows in the 30s can leave a thin layer of frost on your windshield. Dress for the wind, not the thermometer: A 40-degree day feels drastically different when a brisk northwest breeze is blowing off Lake Erie. Wind-resistant layers are your best friend this weekend.

Learn the lingo: The Power of 5 Weather Team wants to get you your forecast closer to home. We have broken NEO into 5 separate and distinct regions. Find your region to get your hyper-local forecast!



Cleveland Metro Region: Cuyahoga County. This region includes cities such as Cleveland, Parma, Westlake, Berea, Strongsville, Independence, Solon, Beachwood, and Euclid. Snowbelt Region: Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula Counties. This includes cities such as Mentor, Geneva, Ashtabula, Bainbridge, Chardon, Burton, and Orwell. Akron-Canton Region: Summit, Stark, and Portage Counties. This region includes cities such as Akron, Canton, Hudson, Ravenna, Mantua, Alliance, and Canal Fulton. West Region: Lorain, Medina, Erie, Huron, Richland, and Ashland Counties. This region includes cities such as Lorain, Wellington, Medina, Lodi, Ashland, Mansfield, Willard, and Sandusky. South Region: Wayne, Holmes, Tuscarawas, Carroll Counties. This region includes Wooster, Millersburg, New Philadelphia, Strasburg, Mineral City, Carrollton, and Newcomerstown

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