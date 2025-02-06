Thawing slowly after an ICY morning with another ice storm around the corner

CLEVELAND — We have a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect until 10 am Thursday morning. Freezing rain will move in overnight as temperatures slowly warm into the lower and middle 30s by 7am. Anywhere from .1" to .25" of ice accumulation is likely across Northern Ohio by 6 am.

What a mess! Icy roads, cars, sidewalks and porches causing all sorts of issues to kick off our day. We're drying out as temperatures warm up into the middle 30s, some near 40º. Skies will remain cloudy all day. Winds will begin to gust to near 25 miles per hour by evening as another cold front quickly moves in from the west.

Temps will be stuck in the 20s on Friday, plus it will be blustery leading to even colder wind chill temperatures. Another wintry mix looks to take aim at NEO by Saturday afternoon/evening and will continue into Sunday morning before the Big Game!

DAILY FORECAST:

Thursday: Slick roads. Rain early before drying out midday. | High: 37º

Friday: Cloudy, calmer, cooler again. | High: 26º

Saturday: Snow, sleet & freezing rain. | High: 33º

Sunday: Cold air returns with lake effect snow possible. | High: 32º

