The freeze came back and brought lake effect snow with it

CLEVELAND — It's called a flash freeze. Everything was wet yesterday afternoon... as temps crashed into the 20s overnight, anything that was still wet, froze. Anything untreated this morning is a sheet of ice. Porches, driveways, sidewalks, and parking lots are slick. Walk easily and don't forget to allow time to scrape the ice off your car.

Lake effect will be the trend on Thursday as the brutal cold is back to wrap up the week. Plan on minor accumulations. Roads will be slick at times.

Our shot at snow on Friday is very limited. A clipper passes south of us Friday morning, with a quick coating or more to the south of Akron (maybe even south of New Philly).

More widespread snow will be possible on Saturday, with highs in the 20s. And that's followed by some ridiculously cold air to kick off next week.

If you're looking for a thaw... be patient. It's finally showing up on our more reliable models. We're building toward a nice thaw toward the end of NEXT week.

DAILY FORECAST:

Thursday: Cold with a few lake effect snow showers. | High: 29º

Friday: Cold with a few snow showers, especially south of Akron, in the morning. | High: 32º

Saturday: Cold with some snow likely. | High: 27º

Sunday: Lake effect snow possible. | High: 23º

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter