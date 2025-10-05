The October scorcher continues for two more days

CLEVELAND — October or July? Mother Nature is delivering weather typical for July 5, not October 5, despite the calendar saying so. 80s are back for a third straight day.

Highs will be between 10 and 20 degrees above average for the next two days. Near-record highs are expected without officially breaking it at Hopkins. Sunday's record is 88 degrees set back in 1951. Monday's record is 90 degrees, so both will likely stay. Sunday's forecast is 85 and Monday's is 86.

Our stretch of dry days will finally come to an end on Tuesday, and so will the late-season heat. A stray pop-up shower can't be ruled out Monday evening, mainly south and west of Akron, but widespread showers wait until the Tuesday morning commute. Plan on scattered rain on Tuesday with some isolated strong-to-severe thunderstorms. They could also be drenching with some minor flooding possible. Behind the storm on Wednesday, expect drier and much cooler air to round out the workweek. We actually look to fall BELOW average by then! Highs will struggle to reach the low 60s on Wednesday afternoon and fall to near 40 degrees Thursday morning with 30s inland.

DAILY FORECAST:

Sunday: Super sunny & very warm. | High: 85º

Monday: More clouds but staying very warm. | High: 86º

Tuesday: Scattered rain showers and t-storms as cooler air rushes in. | High: 73º

Wednesday: An early shower, then sunshine, much cooler. | High: 62º

Thursday: Mostly sunny and seasonably cool. | High: 65º

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance of a stray shower.| High: 71º

Saturday: Partly sunny. Seasonable. | High: 73º

