The remnants of the first hurricane in the Atlantic is heading our way

CLEVELAND — Sunshine will mix with some high clouds today, giving Northeast Ohio another comfortable fall day. Those thin clouds may filter the sun at times, but they'll do little to stop highs from reaching the upper 60s, with most areas topping out near 69 degrees.

Friday looks just as nice. We'll start with more sun before high clouds increase later in the day. Highs climb into the lower 70s and conditions remain great for football games, tailgates, and any Friday evening plans.

The warming trend continues Saturday as temps jump into the upper 70s. Clouds will become more common, but most of the day stays dry.

The bigger change arrives Sunday as the remnants of Isaías move into the Ohio Valley. Expect a steady, soaking rain with many communities picking up between a half inch and an inch of rainfall. It won't be an all-day downpour, but periods of rain are likely through much of Sunday and outdoor plans may need a backup option.

Power of 5 Regions Highlight: Snowbelt Region

Cooler, breezier & choppier! If you're in the Snowbelt Region today, grab a light jacket. While much of Northeast Ohio reaches the upper 60s, lake influence and northwest winds will keep this region a few degrees cooler.

Those northwest winds will also make Lake Erie rougher than the lakeshore west. Boaters should be prepared for choppy water and waves pushing 2' - 4', especially east of Cleveland.

You'll still see some sunshine, but the breeze off the lake will make it feel cooler than locations farther south and west. It's one of those classic fall days where the lake reminds everyone who's in charge.

Regional Weather

5-Day Forecast:

Thursday: Sun, clouds, comfy | High: 69º

Friday: Partly sunny. Mild. | High: 71º

Saturday: Super warm! Still dry. | High: 78º

Sunday: Soaked from the remnants of Isaias. | High: 65º

Monday: Trying to dry out.| High: 69º

Learn the lingo: The Power of 5 Weather Team wants to get you your forecast closer to home. We have broken NEO into 5 separate and distinct regions. Find your region to get your hyper-local forecast!

Cleveland Metro Region: Cuyahoga County. This region includes cities such as Cleveland, Parma, Westlake, Berea, Strongsville, Independence, Solon, Beachwood, and Euclid. Snowbelt Region: Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula Counties. This includes cities such as Mentor, Geneva, Ashtabula, Bainbridge, Chardon, Burton, and Orwell. Akron-Canton Region: Summit, Stark, and Portage Counties. This region includes cities such as Akron, Canton, Hudson, Ravenna, Mantua, Alliance, and Canal Fulton. West Region: Lorain, Medina, Erie, Huron, Richland, and Ashland Counties. This region includes cities such as Lorain, Wellington, Medina, Lodi, Ashland, Mansfield, Willard, and Sandusky. South Region: Wayne, Holmes, Tuscarawas, Carroll Counties. This region includes Wooster, Millersburg, New Philadelphia, Strasburg, Mineral City, Carrollton, and Newcomerstown

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