The summer rebound is on for Northern Ohio

CLEVELAND — We're starting Tuesday off in the 40s! A light jacket. You won't need it for long though... we're rebounding QUICKLY with a ton of sun Tuesday. Most of us hit about 70º followed by 70s and 80s the rest of the week. Our best shot at thunderstorms this week is Thursday night and early Friday.

Get ready for the heat to return. We're expecting highs close to 90 degrees by early next week!

What To Expect:



Tons of sun ahead

Highs near 70

We are near 80 degrees by Wednesday

A few storms Friday

Highs near 90 degrees by Sunday!

Daily Breakdown:

Tuesday: Chilly start, but sun helps us rebound. | High: 69º

Wednesday: Partly sunny and very warm. | High: 82º

Thursday: More heat building in. | High: 85º

Friday: Humid with a few storms. | High: 78º

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Warm.| High: 77º

Sunday: Hazy, Hot, Humid! | High: 85º

