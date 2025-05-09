The sun returns today but we're still waiting for the warmth

CLEVELAND — After a chilly start to the day, Friday will be bright, but temps still struggle. Temperatures only rebound into the upper 50s and low 60s for all of NEO. We can thank a breezy north wind for the chill. We can also thank the lack of wind for the chill tonight, too. Temps overnight into Saturday will dive again. Lakeside near 40º but inald could hit frosty levels. Some low-lying areas may see drop into the middle 30s. Better protect those spring plants just in case!

Temps will continue to warm over the weekend. Some spots should hit 70º by Mother's Day on Sunday. Plus, it looks dry all weekend!

Our next best shot at rain doesn't roll in until Tuesday of next week. Spotty rain chances will continue until Thursday with temperatures in the 70s.

DAILY FORECAST:

Friday: Brighter, trying to rebound.| High: 58º

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Warmer.| High: 70º

Mother's Day: Partly cloudy. Pleasant for Mom.| High: 71º

Monday: More clouds. Warmer| High: 76º

Tuesday: Scattered rain but still mild. | High: 72º

Wednesday: Scattered rain but still mild. | High: 72º

