Watch Now
Weather

Actions

The sun returns today but we're still waiting for the warmth

Get the latest Cleveland forecast from your News 5 weather team!
Weather - sun
Posted

CLEVELAND — After a chilly start to the day, Friday will be bright, but temps still struggle. Temperatures only rebound into the upper 50s and low 60s for all of NEO. We can thank a breezy north wind for the chill. We can also thank the lack of wind for the chill tonight, too. Temps overnight into Saturday will dive again. Lakeside near 40º but inald could hit frosty levels. Some low-lying areas may see drop into the middle 30s. Better protect those spring plants just in case!

Temps will continue to warm over the weekend. Some spots should hit 70º by Mother's Day on Sunday. Plus, it looks dry all weekend!

Our next best shot at rain doesn't roll in until Tuesday of next week. Spotty rain chances will continue until Thursday with temperatures in the 70s.

DAILY FORECAST:

Friday: Brighter, trying to rebound.| High: 58º

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Warmer.| High: 70º

Mother's Day: Partly cloudy. Pleasant for Mom.| High: 71º

Monday: More clouds. Warmer| High: 76º

Tuesday: Scattered rain but still mild. | High: 72º

Wednesday: Scattered rain but still mild. | High: 72º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple
Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk