The word of the week: Seasonable!

CLEVELAND — We're back! Back to typical September weather that is! Temperatures made it back into the 70s on Tuesday, and 80s are not far behind. Plan for seasonable temperatures in the upper 70s all week!

We have a few clouds hanging around for the first half of the day, but the sun comes back this afternoon. So, after a cool start to the day, temps are delayed at first but eventually jump back into the middle and upper 70s for much of the area.

I'm are also not tracking rain for the next several days. However, we are actually in need of rain across NEO. Drought has returned for portions of the area, and this drought will likely worsen over the next week with limited rain chances.

The next sliver of a *chance* is not until this weekend, and those looks very isolated and light. Rain totals over the next week are only hundredths of an inch! Over the last day, rain chances backed off even more, and we are still several days out. We will keep you posted on the likelihood of those showers occurring throughout the rest of the week.

In the meantime, enjoy the dry time and soak up some outdoor fun.

DAILY FORECAST:

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and even warmer. | High: 77º

Thursday: Partly sunny and seasonable. | High: 78º

Friday: Partly sunny. Right on Par. | High: 79º

Saturday: Partly sunny and a touch warmer.| High: 79º

Sunday: More clouds. Rain showers are possible. | High: 79º

