Watch Now
Weather

Actions

There is plenty of dry time this weekend before rounds of rain return to NEO

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
RAIN RETURNS
Posted

CLEVELAND — The drought is holding strong but a pattern shift is right around the corner. Summer officially ends at the fall equinox on Sunday morning and while Sunday looks very warm, more seasonal temps are on the way and the rain chances are increasing too! Which is great news because we need it.

Only select communities received rain and storms overnight, but there is a much better shot for rain & storms next week. Most of the weekend looks dry, including The Browns Game, but rain will be moving back in Sunday night with scattered on & off storms for several days next week! Models are hinting we could pick up 0.5 to 1 inch of rain over the next week! With higher rain chances, temperatures will be more seasonable for late September with highs in the mid & upper 70s.

What To Expect:

  • Plenty of dry time this weekend
  • Dry for the Browns Game
  • Rain returns late Sunday
  • Pattern flip next week

Daily Breakdown:

Saturday: Few t-showers early with more sun & heat. | High: 82º

Sunday: Dry & warm. Rain returns late. | High: 86º

Monday: Scattered thunderstorms. Not as warm. | High: 75º

Tuesday: Scattered thunderstorms. | High: 74º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple
Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk