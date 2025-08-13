This afternoon's storms could be strong, potentially damaging

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
CLEVELAND — Wednesday will see more scattered showers and storms across NEO. Heavy rain, frequent lightning and isolated gusty winds will be possible. Temperatures will be cooler on Wednesday, as we'll top off in the low to mid 80s. Humidity will remain very tropical throughout Wednesday, but we will begin to see it lower by Thursday through Friday.

Heat will once again build back in for the weekend, as highs will approach 90 on Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances will return on Sunday, and may linger into the beginning of next week.

DAILY FORECAST:

Wednesday: Scattered storms. Humid. | High: 83º

Thursday: Drying out early with more seasonable temps. | High: 81º

Friday: Bright sun returning. | High: 85º

Saturday: Big heat returning. | High: 88º

Sunday: Hot & humid. | High: 89º

