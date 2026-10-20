This week's weather is helping our fall color pop

CLEVELAND —

Northeast Ohio is putting on a show this week

No storms. No big swings. No dramatic weather changes.

And honestly, that's exactly what we need!

This quiet October weather couldn't come at a better time. Fall colors are taking over more trees across Northeast Ohio, and our forecast is giving them a pretty nice backdrop.

Expect mostly sunny conditions today with a high around 65 after a chilly start. Tonight, we're back near 40.

Then we'll basically hit the copy-and-paste button.

Wednesday through Sunday brings more cool mornings, bright afternoons and highs in the 60s.

Those sunny afternoons and cool nights can help make fall colors more vibrant. So keep an eye on the trees around your neighborhood. The view could look noticeably different by the end of the week.

And with zero rain in the forecast, there should be plenty of opportunities to actually get outside and enjoy it through the weekend.

Take the long way home. Sneak in an after-work walk. Hit a trail this weekend. Break out the camera. These are the October days we'll be wishing for a few months from now.

We'll finally change things up a little Monday with warmer temps and a slim chance for rain.

Bottom line: cool mornings, sunny afternoons, chilly evenings. Rinse and repeat.

5-Day Forecast:

Tuesday: Mostly sunny & seasonable. | High: 65º

Wednesday: Mostly sunny & seasonable. | High: 64º

Thursday: Mostly sunny & seasonable. | High: 65º

Friday: Mostly sunny & seasonable. | High: 63º

Saturday: Mostly sunny & seasonable. | High: 65º

Learn the lingo: The Power of 5 Weather Team wants to get you your forecast closer to home. We have broken NEO into 5 separate and distinct regions. Find your region to get your hyper-local forecast!



Cleveland Metro Region: Cuyahoga County. This region includes cities such as Cleveland, Parma, Westlake, Berea, Strongsville, Independence, Solon, Beachwood, and Euclid. Snowbelt Region: Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula Counties. This includes cities such as Mentor, Geneva, Ashtabula, Bainbridge, Chardon, Burton, and Orwell. Akron-Canton Region: Summit, Stark, and Portage Counties. This region includes cities such as Akron, Canton, Hudson, Ravenna, Mantua, Alliance, and Canal Fulton. West Region: Lorain, Medina, Erie, Huron, Richland, and Ashland Counties. This region includes cities such as Lorain, Wellington, Medina, Lodi, Ashland, Mansfield, Willard, and Sandusky. South Region: Wayne, Holmes, Tuscarawas, Carroll Counties. This region includes Wooster, Millersburg, New Philadelphia, Strasburg, Mineral City, Carrollton, and Newcomerstown

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